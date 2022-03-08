The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Raised by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10,195.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 43,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $6.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.79. 9,514,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,874,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a market cap of $355.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total transaction of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

