The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 3.9% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. 401,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,860,225. The stock has a market cap of $359.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $125.32 and a one year high of $165.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.