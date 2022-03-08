The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.67.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $106.52 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.00.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.05%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

