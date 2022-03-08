The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $274.38 Million

Brokerages expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) to report $274.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $269.30 million to $281.34 million. Simply Good Foods posted sales of $230.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.34.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

