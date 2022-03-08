The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,558. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.13.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

