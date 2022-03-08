The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Monday. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

