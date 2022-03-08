TheStreet Lowers OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of OSUR opened at $7.40 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $535.06 million, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after purchasing an additional 282,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

