Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.74 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 50.88%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UBSI. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

