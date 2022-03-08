Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.26 Million Stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.41% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $458,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDHY opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.63. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $56.68.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.