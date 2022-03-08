Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.28 Million Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of OSI Systems worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OSI Systems news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 5,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 11,402 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $913,756.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $82.18 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

