Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,220 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,739,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on K. StockNews.com downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Shares of K opened at $65.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $58.11 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock worth $12,187,398. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.