Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 187 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 168.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.85.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

