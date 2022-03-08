Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 298 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 441.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

