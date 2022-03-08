Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 322 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 44.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 266.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

