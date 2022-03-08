Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Tidewater comprises approximately 1.3% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Tidewater worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Tidewater by 101,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDW traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,177. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $747.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

