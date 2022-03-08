Tornado Cash (TORN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $95.97 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $51.70 or 0.00134073 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $56.86 million and $95.97 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00043750 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.30 or 0.06639809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.53 or 0.99923919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046447 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.