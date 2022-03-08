Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given New C$113.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$113.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$103.27.

TSE:TD opened at C$97.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$102.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$93.50. The firm has a market cap of C$177.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$79.57 and a 52-week high of C$109.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.65%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total value of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

