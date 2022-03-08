TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 15,949 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,949 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,453,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 25,918,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

