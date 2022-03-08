TPG Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,312 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 627,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,312 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 8.6% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,437,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $10,190,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,179,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,321,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,383,000 after buying an additional 322,467 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.01. 1,289,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,460. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.20.

