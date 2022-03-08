Traders Purchase Large Volume of Hycroft Mining Call Options (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,704 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 8,009% compared to the typical volume of 95 call options.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

Shares of HYMC traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 5,893,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,482. Hycroft Mining has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1,749.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46,627 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 183.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 405,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 262,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scoggin Management LP boosted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.