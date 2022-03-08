Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Transocean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Transocean from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

RIG stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.04. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.44.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative net margin of 23.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Transocean by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Transocean by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 454,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

