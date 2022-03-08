TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.910-$0.940 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.73. 110,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,189. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.31 and its 200-day moving average is $111.48. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 5.29%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TransUnion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,491,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in TransUnion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,618,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

