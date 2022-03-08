Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives $1,600.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,600.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPRKY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,805 ($23.65) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of TPRKY traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. 9,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,151. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

