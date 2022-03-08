Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRMR. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of TRMR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 1,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the third quarter worth $1,741,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

