Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $5.74 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for about 1.8% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.09. 268,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.94. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.49.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

