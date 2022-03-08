Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FANG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,557 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FANG traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.58. The stock had a trading volume of 260,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,247. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.93 and a twelve month high of $142.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.85.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

