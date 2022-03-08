Triangle Securities Wealth Management Raises Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,023 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.08. 1,304,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,502,604. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.33. The company has a market capitalization of $522.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.28 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,789 shares of company stock worth $1,760,884 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

