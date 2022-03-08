Triangle Securities Wealth Management Sells 417 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock worth $122,121,988. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.30. 3,032,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,165,820. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $373.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.