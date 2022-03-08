Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,219,100 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 3,991,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.2 days.

TOLWF opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

