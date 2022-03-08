Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 160.99%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

TRIN stock opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $18.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Trinity Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Trinity Capital by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 96,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

