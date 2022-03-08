Truist Financial Weighs in on Costco Wholesale Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the retailer will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.91. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $603.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.45 EPS.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COST. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST stock opened at $528.52 on Monday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $310.92 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $501.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $4,467,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.