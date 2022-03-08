TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $570 million-$577 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.37 million.TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$4.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.80.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,784. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.43. TTEC has a 52-week low of $68.83 and a 52-week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. TTEC had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $612.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. TTEC’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,834,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,708,000 after buying an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 2,906.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 445,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,318,000 after buying an additional 430,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.