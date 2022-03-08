Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 49,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Twitter by 3,592.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 124,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 10.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $79.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

TWTR opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of -108.06 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,217. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

