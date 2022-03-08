Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 196,964 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 601.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,964 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.11% of CommScope worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COMM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in CommScope by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 157,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 120,609 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CommScope by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CommScope by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,277,000 after purchasing an additional 427,674 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 317,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.67.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

