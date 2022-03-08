Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,238 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 3,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 69,330 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,802,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chewy from $90.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,141.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

