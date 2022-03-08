Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.90 Million Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of ABM Industries worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.22. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.78.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

