Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,428 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 39.0% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,097,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 307,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 20.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the third quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,863,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 27.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,041,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,127,000 after purchasing an additional 660,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. bought 21,825,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $433,460,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Finally, Barclays cut Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $598.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

