Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.75 Million in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 83,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.23% of DICE Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,592,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,129,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,232,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,012,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in DICE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,661,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICE opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $40.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

