Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,835,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

