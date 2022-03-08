Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2022

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE:TUFN opened at $8.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $327.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08. Tufin Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,993,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,756,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,642 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $10,681,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 764,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 625,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,835,000. 45.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tufin Software Technologies (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.