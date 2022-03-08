Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Tuya stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. Tuya has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $27.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tuya by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tuya by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

