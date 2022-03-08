Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Shares of Tuya stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. Tuya has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $27.65.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
