Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE ALEX opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.94%.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.