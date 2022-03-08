Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Holdings in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the software’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000.

Several research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $82.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.01.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 42,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $3,146,458.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 56,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $4,167,268.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,149 shares of company stock worth $11,732,786 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

