Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.25 Million Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,400 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of German American Bancorp worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 43.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

GABC stock opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.71. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.30 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.66.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 36.61% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $295,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,196 shares of company stock valued at $303,276. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

