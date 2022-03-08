Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 77.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 552,620 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 16.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

EGO stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.25. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.37.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

