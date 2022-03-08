Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.28 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.29. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

