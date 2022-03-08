Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.33 Million Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.25% of Gritstone bio worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gritstone bio by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of GRTS stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $295.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26.

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

