Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.72% of NextCure worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of NextCure by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 372,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextCure by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.01. NextCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

