Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMG stock opened at $1,323.96 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,295.10 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,518.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,704.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

