Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 11,800 Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.21% of York Water worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of York Water by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of York Water by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of York Water in the 3rd quarter worth $1,005,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of York Water by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of York Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Get York Water alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

YORW opened at $47.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $624.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The York Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

York Water Profile (Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.