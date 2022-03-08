Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 194,100 Shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.25% of Gritstone bio worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRTS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 133,012.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 286.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone bio in the third quarter worth about $156,000. 69.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone bio alerts:

Gritstone bio stock opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.26. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $295.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About Gritstone bio (Get Rating)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.